Man accused in stabbing after dispute with two people
Dennis Baxley (Source: WPD)
By Jim Gentry | March 25, 2019 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated March 25 at 8:52 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people during a dispute Friday night.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hall Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

As they arrived, officers located Dennis Edward Baxley suffering from injuries as he was leaving the scene.

Officers then located two victims with injuries inside a residence.

An investigation by the WPD determined that Baxley assaulted the victims in the home.

Baxley, 54, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was booked under a $40,000 bond.

