Man accused in stabbing after dispute with two people

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people during a dispute Friday night.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hall Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
As they arrived, officers located Dennis Edward Baxley suffering from injuries as he was leaving the scene.
Officers then located two victims with injuries inside a residence.
An investigation by the WPD determined that Baxley assaulted the victims in the home.
Baxley, 54, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was booked under a $40,000 bond.
