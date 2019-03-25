Group hits the beach to keep trash out of our ocean

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Beer alliance and UNCW Surfriders Foundation met up in Wrightsville Beach Monday morning to pick up trash and keep our community clean.
Members of the foundation met at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier for an early start and collected trash found of the beach in reusable bags.
“It’s really really easy to take care of it. If you clean as you go there doesn’t have to be big beach sweeps," said Joan Hoffmann with the beer alliance. “It’s extremely important especially now when in the news and social media we see a lot more of our animals washing up on the beach full of plastic. It’s imperative, its crucial there is no option and if we don’t start reducing waste and plastics were going to be suffering the consequences.”
This week is the third annual Cape Fear Craft beer week and for the past two years the beer alliance has reached out to community with service projects. This year they reached out to the Surfriders Foundation to give back to the community and keep the beach clean.
