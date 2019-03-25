FREE SMOKE ALARMS: WECT to host Fire Safety Day with the American Red Cross

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross is hoping to save lives by installing free smoke alarms in area homes.
Friday, March 29, WECT will host a Fire Safety Day at Fire Station #15 at 3335 Masonboro Loop Rd. Lunch, donated by Sam’s Hot Dogs of Oleander, will be served to anyone who comes out and signs up to receive free smoke alarms.
Thanks to a FEMA grant, the smoke alarms will be installed at a later date, free of charge.
“We know that having a working smoke alarm in your home doubles your survival rate should your home experience a house fire,” says James Jarvis, executive director of the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Home fires kill more people than all other natural disasters combined, according to Jarvis. More than 2,500 people in the U.S. die each year in house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
In addition to free hot dogs, anyone who comes out to sign up for free smoke alarms will also receive fire safety information, including home fire escape plans.
Hundreds of free smoke alarms will be installed in New Hanover County that same weekend.
On Saturday, March 30, the Cape Fear Chapter will join Red Cross organizations across the country for its annual Sound the Alarm event. The goal is to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in communities in 100 cities across the nation, including the Port City.
“We are planning to install 450-500 free smoke alarms in New Hanover County in more than 150 homes,” Jarvis says. “We are partnering with the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County Fire Departments on this lifesaving initiative and have selected those communities that are known to be high fire-risk. If we can save just one life from this day of service, it will have been worth it.”
To learn more about this program or to request your own smoke alarms, go to www.soundthealarm.org/enc.
