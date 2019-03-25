First Alert Forecast: quick spike in shower chances early this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello on a Monday! We hope you enjoyed a sunny, seasonable weekend across the Cape Fear Region. A passing cold front will generate shower chances for the early parts of the work and school week: 20% Monday afternoon, 50 to 60% Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and then back to near 0% for Tuesday night through the rest of the week. Amounts ought to be modest: expect a general 0 to 0.5 inches of garden-wetting, pollen-cleansing rain with, of course, the option for higher tallies should any localized downpours materialize. This early spring cold front will also switch up temperatures! Check out the numbers for...
Monday’s highs: upper 70s inland and lower 70s beaches amid a gusty southwest breeze.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs: 50s to, at best, 60s with a nippy north wind.
Midweek morning lows: chilly and, in sheltered areas, potentially frosty 30s.
Thursday and Friday’s highs: 60s melding back into 70s with more settled breezes.
Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast here and your WECT Weather App!
