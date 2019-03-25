First Alert Forecast: quick spike in shower chances early this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello on a Monday! We hope you enjoyed a sunny, seasonable weekend across the Cape Fear Region. A passing cold front will generate shower chances for the early parts of the work and school week: 20% Monday afternoon, 50 to 60% Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and then back to near 0% for Tuesday night through the rest of the week. Amounts ought to be modest: expect a general 0 to 0.5 inches of garden-wetting, pollen-cleansing rain with, of course, the option for higher tallies should any localized downpours materialize. This early spring cold front will also switch up temperatures! Check out the numbers for...