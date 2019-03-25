First Act: ‘The Revolutionists’ premieres Wednesday at Cape Fear Play House

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Four women lose their heads in what is described as “an irreverent, sassy” comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror in 1793 Paris.
The Revolutionists makes its Wilmington debut this week. The play was written by Lauren Gunderson. Steve Vernon is directed the Big Dawg Productions adaptation of the production.
The show is about violence, legacy, art, activism, feminism and terrorism.
The show runs Mar. 27-31, April 4-7 and 11-14. Thursday through Saturday shows are at 8:00 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 3:00 p.m.
Cape Fear Playhouse, 613 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $22 for students, seniors, military and $18 for all Thursday performances.
For tickets, call (910) 367-5237 or click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.