Driver charged in wreck that killed 1-year-old child

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - The driver of a Jeep that hit and killed a 1-year-old girl last week has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to Carolina Beach police.
Police arrested the driver, Heather Ligotino, on those charges on Monday. Ligotino, 39, of Wilmington, was taken before the New Hanover County Magistrates Office where she was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Ligotino reportedly hit the child, Cora Kruger, and her grandmother, Catherine Hagelstein, 56, both of Wilmington, while they were walking along the marked crosswalk at the intersection of South Lake Park Boulevard and Cape Fear Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
Both Cora and Hagelstein were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Cora was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
The crash is still under investigation, however, police said in a news release that no impairment of drugs or alcohol is suspected.
Hagelstein has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.