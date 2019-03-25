Closing arguments to begin today in James Bradley’s capital murder trial

NEW HANOVER/PENDER COUNTIES, NC (WECT) - Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of James Opelton Bradley.
Bradley is charged in the murder of Elisha Tucker, whose body was discovered in 2014 bound with duct tape and wrapped in trash bags in a shallow grave in a Hampstead field.
Bradley previously has been convicted of murder twice. He spent nearly 25 years in prison in the 1988 killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter.
He currently is serving a 30-year sentence on a second-degree murder conviction in the presumed death of his coworker and love interest, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who has not been seen or heard from since April 5, 2014.
Tucker was reported missing by her family on Oct. 21, 2013, though it had been months since they had last heard from her. The Wilmington woman had an extensive drug history and convictions for prostitution, according to court documents.
She remained missing until April 29, 2014, when investigators who were searching for Van Newkirk on a plot of land she and Bradley frequented for their landscaping jobs discovered human remains. The remains were initially believed to be Van Newkirk — prompting authorities to charge Bradley with her murder — but were later identified as Tucker.
Though Bradley immediately was named a suspect in Tucker’s killing, he wasn’t formally charged until late 2016 when investigators obtained physical evidence — principally, the test results of blood found on the floorboard of his SUV being a DNA match to Tucker — linking the pair.
District Attorney Ben David announced his office would seek the death penalty soon after a grand jury returned an indictment for first-degree murder in the case.
