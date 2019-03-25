Cheers! It’s Cape Fear Craft Beer Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Toast to all the great beers the Cape Fear region has to offer.
The second annual Cape Fear Craft Beer Week is from March 22 through March 31.
For ten days, the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance celebrates the thriving craft beer culture in our region.
It’s an opportunity to welcome the community explore breweries and the venues that support local brewers.
It culminates with the Cape Fear Craft & Cuisine event at Airlie Gardens on Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m.
More than two dozen chefs will pair their best cuisine with craft beer.
For a full list of events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.