Celebrating downtown Wilmington’s growth and transformation six months after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) is hosting their semi-annual Downtown Economic Series Luncheon on Tuesday, March 26. The theme is Resilience and Growth: Downtown and Beyond.
The event is to celebrate the growth and transformation in downtown Wilmington. There will be updates on major projects, accomplishments over the past year, and a keynote address by Governor Roy Cooper.
“The governor will give a statewide perspective of what he sees happening in terms of economic activity,” says Ed Wolverton, the President and CEO of WDI.
Leaders will also discuss Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
“Though we’ve now cleared our six-month hurdle since Hurricane Florence, we know a lot of work still remains and I think the governor’s remarks will touch on that a little bit as well;" says Wolverton.
New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield will speak on the county’s behalf and for the city’s perspective, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo also will say a few words.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilmington Convention Center.
