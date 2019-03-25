Bryant Reed joined WECT to start the new year in January 2019 as a multimedia journalist.
Bryant graduated from UNC Pembroke in 2018 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish. While in school he worked on the student-run TV newscast, Carolina News Today, as a reporter, anchor, and producer.
He also worked as a color commentator for Braves athletics for a few years before graduating.
In 2016, Bryant had the opportunity of a lifetime to intern with NBC at the Olympics in Brazil.
Born and raised in Charlotte, NC he is looking forward to making Wilmington his next home. Bryant has a few family members already in the media so journalism runs in his blood!
You’ll always be able to find him out with friends and taking in all the city has to offer. If you have any story ideas, don’t hesitate to reach out! Email Bryant at bryantreed@wect.com or find him on twitter @BReedWECT6 or Facebook at Bryant Reed WECT.