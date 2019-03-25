‘Armed man’ dead in north Charlotte officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is dead after being involved in a shooting with police in north Charlotte Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the area of a Burger King on Beatties Ford Road near I-85 northbound. Police say the officer involved, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave.
Officers say they received a call about an armed man inside a business in the area.
Police say when they arrived, they engaged the man in the parking lot and “repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun.”
“During the encounter, one of the officers perceived a lethal threat and fired a service weapon, striking the man,” said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. “We have a gun that has been located on scene - he was armed during the encounter.”
The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
There are at least two dozen people at the scene gathered in a make-shift protest as of noon Monday. WBTV’s Bria Bell interviewed a woman at the scene who doesn’t believe the person shot had a weapon.
In response to information coming from the people gathered at the scene, CMPD officers are speaking with those who have questions about what happened in the Burger King parking lot. CMPD also tweeted about misinformation spreading in the community, and they are hoping to clarify the situation in person and on their social media platforms.
“What were getting from witnesses is he was armed inside which gave them the uneasy feeling,” said Chief Putney.
Per standard protocol, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate, parallel investigation while the officer involved remains on paid administrative leave. No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the police department.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.