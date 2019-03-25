Food drive perfect way to remember Alex Newsome

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The annual Alex Newsome Community Food Drive benefiting NourishNC will kick off in Wilmington Monday night and run through Saturday, April 6.
This food drive is in memory of 11-year-old Alex Newsome, who was hit and killed by a baseball at practice in 2014. Newsome spent many days at Winter Park Optimist and playing for the Wilmington Waves, a travel youth baseball team.
“You ask any of his friends or anybody that knew him, the kid loved to eat,” Newsome’s father Garrick said leading up to last year’s event. This is the reason Newsome’s family feels a food drive will not only honor his memory, but also help the local community as well, fighting childhood hunger.
What started as a small operation has expanded to schools, churches, grocery stores and businesses across the area.
All donations will go to NourishNC, a nonprofit in New Hanover County.
