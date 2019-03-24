Traffic Alert: fire causes highway to close due to white out conditions

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A pile of construction debris is on fire in Pender County. The smoke is causing white out conditions on portions of NC Hwy 210, forcing road closures.
NC Hwy 210 between Rocky Point and Hampstead is closed from Shaw Hwy to Island Creek Road. Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said a pile of debris is on fire near the Running Deer. Crews are working to put the fire out and do not yet know how the fire started.
If you need to travel from Rocky Point to Hampstead from NC Hwy 210 in Rocky Point, you can take I-40 at 408 mm eastbound to I-40 412 mm and take a right turn on Holly Shelter Rd. to Hampstead.
If you need to travel from Hampstead to Rocky Point, travel west on NC Hwy 210 from US Hwy 17 to Island Creek Rd. into New Hanover County on Holly Shelter Rd. At I-40 Castle Hayne get on I-40 westbound and exit at the 408 mm at Rocky Point/NC Hwy 210 exit.
WECT is working to learn more about the fire and will update you both on-air and online.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.