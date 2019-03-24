Seahawks Sweep Double-Header against Towson

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Freshman Jada Santiago had four hits and drove in two runs while senior Lacey Fox chipped in a game-ending home run as UNCW opened its CAA schedule with a doubleheader sweep over Towson at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks rallied for a 5-3 win in the opener before closing out the sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Tigers.
Senior Laurel Koontz improved to 3-0 on the season in the circle after pitching a scoreless inning in relief.
UNCW and Towson finish their three-game series on Sunday at noon.
