Police asking for help identifying child found alone

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WECT) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a lost child and locate his parents.
Based upon the location at which the child referenced was found, this case may have connections in Columbus County or Brunswick County.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the child was found with no adult on Highway 9 near Marlowe Circle in the Longs area of Horry County.
He is approximately 2 to 3 years old and could not answer where he lived or who his parents are.
As of this Sunday morning, no calls have come in for a missing child in the area, and officers patrolling in the area were unable to locate any parents.
The child has been transferred to DSS custody.
Anyone with information that may help identify this child or locate his parents is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.
