Out of the Darkness holds suicide prevention walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held an Out of the Darkness walk in Surf City to raise awareness about mental health.
Over 300 people walked in support of the cause. The group also fundraised over 13-thousand dollars, half of which will go towards the AFSP and the other half will go towards the Surf City community for suicide prevention education, resources & support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
The 2-mile walk started at the Sound Side Park and went over the Surf City Bridge.
The main goal for the group... spread awareness.
"Right now, there’s still, with public education you have ignorance and then you have public education, Betsy Rhodes said, who is the Associate Area Director for AFSP. “When we get to about here when there’s more education than ignorance, that’s when issues are solved.”
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a national group that does walks along with other events to help spread awareness and educate the public.
