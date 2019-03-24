North Carolina splits high school Carolina’s Classic

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -The best high school basketball athletes in North and South Carolina showed off their skills at Sheila E. Boles Gymnasium on the campus of Hoggard high school, Saturday night.
UNCW commit Imajae Dodd was one of the players on the roster for the North Carolina men’s team.
The South Carolina men’s team came out on top 129-117, with help from Iowa State commit Tre Jackson III who had 36 points.
In the women’s game, North Carolina captured the win 80 to 59.
Tennessee commit, Tamari Key was awarded the most outstanding player of the game.
East Bladen head coach Patty Evers had the honor of leading the North Carolina women’s team and says it was an opportunity she’ll never forget.
“Even though they’re the best players in the state they’re great people too. They were a lot of fun to be around they made a fun coaching opportunity. This is the highlight of my career and it’s like I told the girls, if you’ve never won a state championship, which I haven’t, this is for a state championship. This is your last high school game, you know this is something special.” said Evers
Five athletes from all four teams are already committed to play for ACC teams after graduation.
