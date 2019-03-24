Mueller report did not find Trump campaign conspired with Russia

The Justice Department on Sunday submitted the main findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. According to the summary, there is “not sufficient” evidence to show President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice. (Source: AP Photo/Molly Riley)
March 24, 2019 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated March 24 at 3:29 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department on Sunday submitted the main findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. According to the summary, Mueller did not find President Donald Trump or anyone in his campaign conspired with Russia.

Mueller also did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice. The letter also states, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

