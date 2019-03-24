Mueller report did not find Trump campaign conspired with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department on Sunday submitted the main findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. According to the summary, Mueller did not find President Donald Trump or anyone in his campaign conspired with Russia.
Mueller also did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice. The letter also states, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
This story is developing. Check back later for more details.
