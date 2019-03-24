Lawson Stays Undefeated In Series Clincher

TOWSON, Md. – Brody Lawson remained undefeated on the season with another strong outing as UNCW clinched a series win over Towson on Saturday with an 8-4 win.
Lawson tossed a career-high 7.1 innings and struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits, in route to his third win of the year.
The Seahawks were 9-for-16 with two outs and drove in seven, while Cole Weiss’ career-long hitting streak ended at 13 games.
The series concludes on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.
