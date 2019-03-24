Here it Comes! The Price is Right Live Coming on Down to Wilmington Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It may not be the Bob Barker Studio at CBS in Hollywood, but the Wilson Center in beautiful Downtown Wilmington will be beaming with just as much excitement.
Only a handful of tickets remain for The Price is Right Live. The stage version of, Television’s most exciting hour of fantastic prizes, will emanate from the Port City twice on Sunday.
Host Todd Newton is no stranger to game shows. He’s had stints hosting other game shows including, Whammy! The All-New Press Your Luck and Hollywood Showdown on the Game Show Network. Newton, along with a cavalcade of other celebrity hosts, like Jerry Springer, Joey Fatone, Mark L. Wahlberg, and announcers Randy West, and David Ruprecht of Supermarket Sweep fame, travel across the country to bring the iconic spectacle from the TV screen to the stage.
The stage show is a little different than what you would see on TV. For example, the names are drawn at random and four new contestants are picked each time an item is up for bids. That means more chances for the live audience to win and share in the magic, like spinning the big wheel.
Each show offers about 40 thousand dollars in cash and prizes to be won playing pricing games, like Cliffhangers, Punch-A-Bunch and Plinko.
Can’t get tickets? Some of the thousands expected at the Wilson Center won’t have tickets either. But according to the shows rules, they can still register to be contestants. the catch is that they must be present at the time of the drawing in order to be eligible. Similarly, those who bought tickets to see the show must register to be contestants, but purchasing a ticket doesn’t improve the odds of being selected. According to the website, contestant registration opens about 3 hours before showtime.
So, “Come on Down!” Maybe you’ll be the next contestant to be called to bid on a showcase of fabulous prizes.
