First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather to start your work week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed the lovely first weekend of spring!
All the sunshine we've seen for the past couple of days will start to get covered by cloud cover heading into Monday. A cold front is heading east toward the Cape Fear region which will bring us a few rain showers Monday and into Tuesday. Rain chances stick at 40% for both days and then drop off to 0% for the rest of the week. So the sunshine returns.. but also your jackets. Temperatures will drop into the 50s as the frontal system passes, followed by a slight warm up heading into the weekend!
