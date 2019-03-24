First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather to start your work week

All the sunshine we've seen for the past couple of days will start to get covered by cloud cover heading into Monday. A cold front is heading east toward the Cape Fear region which will bring us a few rain showers Monday and into Tuesday. Rain chances stick at 40% for both days and then drop off to 0% for the rest of the week. So the sunshine returns.. but also your jackets. Temperatures will drop into the 50s as the frontal system passes, followed by a slight warm up heading into the weekend!