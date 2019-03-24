First Alert Forecast: dry Sunday, higher rain chances to come

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning, and thanks for checking in! After a gorgeous couple of days, Sunday will feature the last of our dry days as high pressure moves away. Odds for rain will grow to 40% Monday, and 40% Tuesday, before dropping off to slim and none Wednesday through Friday.
Sunday: Expect mostly sunny, west or southwesterly winds of 5 to 10 mph, and afternoon highs mainly in the upper 60s to around 70. Another beautiful day!
Sunday night: Expect partly or variably cloudy skies and southerly-based breezes. Temperatures will be warmer than this morning with lows bottoming out in the middle and upper 40s.
Monday: Make sure the umbrella is in the car before you head out the door. Clouds will thicken during the morning as the risk for showers grows through the day evening. High temperatures will strive for the 70s. A rumble of thunder is possible, but nothing severe is expected.
Remember to keep tabs on the forecast anytime, on your terms, on your free WECT Weather App. Have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.