CUE Center for Missing Persons honors those missing with 15th annual candlelight vigil

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Dozens gathered at Riverfront Park in Downtown Wilmington to honor those who are currently missing or died while missing Saturday evening.
CUE Center for Missing Persons hosted the event. It’s an organization that provides families with free professionally-trained personnel and victim support services. The vigil had individuals who shared their story about their missing loved one, poems were shared as well as a few songs performed.
CUE founder, Monica Caison, said this organization helps families connect with others who are in the same unfortunate situation.
“It’s just bringing forth an awareness you know that there are just as many adults missing as there are children, if not more and people don’t always go missing because they walk away, there’s crime out there against adults, we just don’t hear them as much,” Caison said.
This event was also part of CUE’s 24th annual conference.
