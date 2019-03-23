Yard sales March 23

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2501 N College Road, Wilmington (Northside Baptist Church parking lot)
Fundraiser for students with autism.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
229 Futch Creek Road, Wilmington
Moving sale. Household, clothes, furniture, Etc.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3201 Randall Parkway, Wilmington
Life Community Church Youth Fundraiser - this sale will raise money to send our youth students from Life Community Church to summer camp - we will have clothing for men, women, children, furniture, kitchen stuff, sports equipment, home decor, children’s toys, books for all ages, you name it - we will have it!
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
227 Woodland Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, decorative glass, clothing, weed eater, tools, boat stuff, ladders and much more.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
2720 Tarbert Court, Wilmington
Some furniture, power washer, clothes, misc household items, brand new beach tent, beach buggy, coolers, TV
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
906 Ocean Boulevard, Carolina Beach
Items for sale - misc. house hold items, women’s clothing ( pants & tops), decorations, silverware, glassware, dishes, lamps, bake ware, platters, beach umbrellas & chairs, misc kid items. Parking is allowed on Croaker Lane. Please DO NOT park on Ocean Blvd as that would interfere with the flow of traffic and any first responders
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
6301 Wolfhead Court, Wilmington
Wilmington cancer moms yard sale fundraiser! Multiple families donated items that include: Furniture, baby gear, sports equipment, beach decor, beautiful artwork, toys, office equipment, electronics, purses, shoes, jewelry, Christmas decorations, kitchen gadgets, clothing for $1/piece (includes adult & children’s sizes) books - seriously something for everyone!! Will also be selling snacks, drinks, and our Fundraiser t-shirts All sales will fund Childhood Cancer research thru Reelin’ For Research Team Wilmington Cancer Moms.
7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
104 Ronald Avenue, Castle Hayne
Moving Sale, Everything must Go! Rods, Reels, Hard Baits, Anchor, Paddle, etc, Household items, Computer Monitor, Antique Pyrex Bowls, Bake Ware, Etc, Men’s XLT and XXLT Long Sleeve Dress Shirts, Holiday Barbie Collection from 1996 thru 2013, DVDs, Books, Leather Recliner, Love Seat, Twin Bed with Headboard and Nightstand, Student Desk with Chair, Treadmill, and the list goes on... !
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
821 Ovates Lane, Wilmington
Furniture, yard equipment, kids items, sport equipment, kids and adult clothing, generator, washer/dryer
7 a.m. - ?
6708 Creek Ridge Road, Wilmington
Bikes, kids sporting goods, clothes, mini fridge among other items at this multi family yard sale
Pender County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
15201 US Hwy. Hampstead
Outdoor/Indoor Spring SALE at The Orange Blossom, ! Vendors will be set up on the lawn selling anything under the sun, such as home decor, crafts, jewelry, handcrafted pens, furniture, clothing, etc.
