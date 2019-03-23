UNCW men’s basketball recruit ready to show off talent

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW basketball recruit Imajae Dodd averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, and five blocked shots per game as a senior this season at Greene Central High School.
Dodd, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward, will put his skills to the test against the best players from North and South Carolina at the Carolinas Classic All-Star game at Hoggard High School on Saturday. Tip-off for the girls’ game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
"It means a lot,” Dodd said of playing in the all-star game. “There are a lot of good players that are playing. It means a lot to be out here and perform for other people.”
Dodd said he signed with UNCW because of his relationship with Seahawks coach C.B. McGrath.
“Coach McGrath is a very good coach,” said Dodd. “I just felt it was a good school for me and a great opportunity.”
D.H. Conley High School basketball coach Rob Maloney is coaching the NC All-Stars, and his Conley teams have battled Dodd over the years. Maloney said he believes the sky is the limit for Dodd.
“I am sure coach McGrath and his staff will work on this perimeter skills, and maybe put him out as a small forward,” said Maloney. “He’s such a powerful player and a very strong young man.”
“I am just someone that has an all-around game that can show everything,” Dodd added.
