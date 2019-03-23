UNCW baseball opens league play with victory

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Junior Luke Gesell allowed one run over six strong innings and UNCW struck for three runs in the second inning as the Seahawks opened their Colonial Athletic Association season with a 3-1 at Towson on Friday.
The Seahawks upped their record to 12-10 with the win while the Tigers, losers of their last four, fell to 3-16. Gesell (2-2) held the Tigers to a run on six hits and needed just 63 pitches to go six innings thanks in part to pair of double plays turned.
Landen Roupp struck out four and scattered two hits over three innings of relief for his second save of the season.
Kep Brown and Noah Bridges had two hits apiece for the Seahawks.
Javon Field and Colin Conroy also had two hits apiece for Towson. Josh Seils (1-3) took the loss, lasting six innings.
The series continues Saturday with a 2 p.m. start. Brody Lawson (2-0) gets the start for UNCW while Towson counters with Gavin Weyman (0-3) gets the ball his fifth start of the season.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.