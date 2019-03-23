Riverfront Farmers’ Market opens for first day of the season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Riverfront Farmers’ Market opened Saturday for the first day of the season.
This year’s location is moved to Dock Street from Water Street due to bulkhead work being done.
Local shops sell homegrown fruits, vegetables, flowers along with artisan products and much more.
First time vendors made an appearance for opening day, as well as vendors who have been there for years, such as the owners of Choco Geo who have showcased their foods for the past 11 years.
Residents say they enjoy the market because everything is home-grown and made. Many of the repeat customers said they’ve been going so long they have made friends with the long-time vendors.
The Riverfront Farmers’ Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 1p.m. until November 23.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.