NourishNC helps food insecure families at Nourish the Northside event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington teamed up with NourishNC, NHRMC, DREAMS of Wilmington, and The Blue Ribbon Commission to host “Nourishing the Northside."
The Northside of Wilmington is Market Street to Bess Street near downtown. That area of Wilmington is considered a food desert. NHRMC health outreach coordinator, Marissa Bryant, said one in three North Side residents is food insecure.
Northside resident, Pamela Bell, brought her son to the event and said they turned vegan because of the lack of food.
“It’s because the lack of regular food, so we turned to vegetables, because it’s easier to get our hands on with local programs like this,” Bell said.
NourishNC had a table set with bananas, peppers, onions, eggs and other vegetables, all for free. Children had the opportunity to “buy” their own vegetables at the at booth named “Food MarKID” provided by NourishNC.
NourishNC Program director, Katelyn Mattox, said their program helps children with good and healthy food assistance while educating them on nourishing their body. Her group also brought 2,000 pounds of vegetables for families to take.
“We give the children nourish bucks and they can shop for fresh fruits and veges immolating just like a farmers market,” Mattocks said.
The event also had face painting, raffles, lunch, along with booths with different programs and agencies educating the community about keeping the body healthy. New Hanover Regional Medical Center, WDCA, Med North and Wilmington Police Department are just a few of the 23 groups that came to booth the event.
