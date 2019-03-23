Local law enforcement holds Public Safety Day in Kure Beach

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A combination of law enforcement and safety groups from around the area came together today in support of public safety at Fort Fisher.
The event, organized by the Carolina Beach Police Department, was meant to build a better relationship with the community and to show why not only law enforcement but safety as a whole is a good thing to learn about.
Each group had their own setup for families to see and learn a little about what they do. The Wilmington Police Department brought their mounted units to showcase and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department gave a demonstration using their K9 Unit.
Officers said they feel it’s important to “know your resources before you need them." It will be useful and might prevent any problems before they happen.
This is the third time the event has been held. The event coordinator says it keeps growing every year.
