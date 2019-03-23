Lady Mary’s home is for sale in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Your next home could be Lady Mary’s old one.
No, Downton Abbey is not for sale. A mid-century, split-level contemporary in Wilmington owned by the actress who played Lady Mary Crawley is.
The home, along Forest Hills Drive, has four bedrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen and a private backyard with a swimming pool.
According to tax records, Michelle Dockery of London purchased the property in February 2017.
That’s when Dockery was in Wilmington filming the TNT show Good Behavior.
The show filmed its two seasons in the Cape Fear region.
The listing price for the home is $575,000.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.