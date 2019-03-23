First Alert Forecast: Clear and quiet to end the first spring weekend

The high pressure that’s controlling our weather pattern will continue to push off toward the east through Monday. Because of this we will have a slight warm up through Monday. Temperatures for tomorrow will get into the mid to upper 60s, will get into the low 70s in some backyards on Monday! However, tomorrow morning will be pretty chilly inland. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Frost Advisory for Bladen and Robeson counties, along with a Freeze Watch for Pender County from 2 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday.