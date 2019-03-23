First Alert Forecast: Clear and quiet to end the first spring weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you got a chance to head outdoors today and enjoy this beautiful sunshine. Good thing is it will continue into tomorrow, and warmer temperatures to go along with it!
The high pressure that’s controlling our weather pattern will continue to push off toward the east through Monday. Because of this we will have a slight warm up through Monday. Temperatures for tomorrow will get into the mid to upper 60s, will get into the low 70s in some backyards on Monday! However, tomorrow morning will be pretty chilly inland. The National Weather Service has hoisted a Frost Advisory for Bladen and Robeson counties, along with a Freeze Watch for Pender County from 2 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday.
A cold front will move across the Cape Fear region Monday which will be our next chance for seeing a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm Monday evening.
Be sure to check out your WECT First Alert Weather app for forecast updates which are specific to your location!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.