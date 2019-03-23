Columbus Co. officers de-escalate situation with inmate

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Columbus County officers helped de-escalate a situation involving an inmate who was set to be transferred to another detention facility.
According to a post on the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Juanita Renee Askew, who was arrested Jan. 11 on several charges, was being prepared for transport on March 20.
"Askew was non-compliant with the detention officers," the Facebook post reads. "She physically resisted and acted aggressively towards the detention officers and deputies.
"During the incident, Askew removed all of her clothing and was unwilling to walk unassisted to the front of the detention center."
According to the post, Askew repeatedly pulled away from detention officers, who "used restraint and professionalism while dealing with Askew."
Officers did not use excessive force, no one involved was injured and Askew was successfully transported to the facility.
