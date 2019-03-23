Cape Fear Comeback: Community rolls on after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Topsail Beach Skating Rink opened Friday night for the first time since Hurricane Florence.
The rink was badly damaged in the September storm.
The skating rink is a decades-old institution in Topsail Beach.
In 1964, Sonny and Doris Jenkins relocated their beachfront rollerskating rink further inward on the island, making sure to build it on the second floor where any potential floodwaters could not reach.
Hurricane Floyd and Hurricane Fran tried. Hurricane Florence was a different story.
Doris Jenkins is thankful for support from the community that allowed her to stage her Cape Fear Comeback.
“There has been so many people helping me do it; some of them I don’t even know their names,” she said.
Friday night, she welcomed back skaters of all ages. Many children glided and fell on the rink.
“It’s actually really fun to fall,” said Bauer Sodoma, one of the roller skaters. “It’s fun to be out here with a lot of other people and just skate with your friends or your family. It’s a happy feeling.”
Jenkins was happy to welcome the families back.
“Because this was their only skating rink for years and years and years, I want them to feel like they are back home again,” she said.
It cost $130,000 to reopen the rink, according to a post on the Topsail Beach Skating Rink’s Facebook page.
For a look at the damage from the storm, watch this WECT report from September 24.
