Cape Fear women basketball falls in national semifinals

HARRISON, AR (WECT) - No. 3 Kansas City Kansas Community College beat No. 7 Cape Fear Community College, 83-75, in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II women’s basketball tournament Friday.
Ny Langley led Cape Fear (27-5) with 20 points, and Ayonna Cotton chipped in 19.
Lillie Moore scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Kansas City (31-4), helping the Blue Devils win the rebound battle 51-32.
On Saturday, Cape Fear will play the Lackawanna-Union County loser in the third-place game at 7 p.m. EDT.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.