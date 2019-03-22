WPD: Woman sets Wooster Street home on fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a woman after she allegedly lit her home on fire Friday afternoon.
Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, said the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wooster Street near Tenth Street.
Witnesses told police that the woman, who was living at the home, set the residence on fire and was in the process of breaking windows when officers arrived, Thompson said.
The woman was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Thompson did not have the woman’s identity or specific charges.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.