Women arrested for filing false report of sexual assault

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for filing a false police report regarding allegations of being sexually assaulted at the Wendy's in Rocky Point last week.
Savannah Nikole Lewis called 911 March 20 to report Robert Leviticus McKoy sexually assaulted her while she was int he women's restroom.
She repeated these allegations to responding deputies and a detective.
A warrant charging McKoy with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and assault on a female was obtained based off of Lewis’ report.
Robert Leviticus McKoy turned himself in on March 22, 2019 and was able to provide evidence to show Lewis provided false and misleading information to detectives about the sexual assault. Charges against McKoy will be dismissed.
Lewis was arrested on March 23, 2019 and was released after posting a secured bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.