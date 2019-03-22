Woman accused of hitting parked school bus then fleeing scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington woman is accused of striking a New Hanover County school bus with her vehicle then fleeing the scene.
Amelia Rae Watts, 19, has been charged with hit and run leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane control.
According to Wilmington police, Watts drifted into the school bus loading zone at New Hanover School at approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday and hit the parked bus.
Students had exited the bus about three minutes before.
Officials say the bus driver attempted to alert Watts, who kept driving after the collision, by honking his horn several times. He was able to get part of the plate number before exiting the bus and running after the vehicle.
The driver ran about a block before catching up with Watts, who was stopped in traffic at 14th and Market street. The bus driver then obtained Watts’ full plate number.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.