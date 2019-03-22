Wilmington woman fights the city to keep 6-foot fence standing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Missy Pretlow received a citation on March 13 from the City of Wilmington to remove the six foot fence that sits in her front yard on Oleander Drive. The citation states Pretlow must pay $100 if she does not comply with the city’s request.
“I’ve never been up against City Hall before, but I’m not going down without a fight. It’s our property and our safety and our peace of mind,” Pretlow said.
She said the fence helps keep trash out of the yard and is a good sound barrier to traffic.
“We had dirty diapers, we had liquor bottles, we had beer bottles, we had food containers, it was a project every day to pick up some kind of trash,” Pretlow explained.
Pretlow said the citation states the height of the fence is the problem, but Pretlow is confused because they are coming to her now after having the fence that height for 13 years.
She says she’s not going to pay the $100 fine.
According to the citation, someone will reinspect the fence on March 23.
