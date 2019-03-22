Wilmington Police Department celebrates its K-9 and Mounted units

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department paid tribute to its two animal units today, which have been in service for over 30 years now.
The celebration was dedicated to both animals and humans, past and present.
Prior officers of the units were recognized for their work and present officers spoke to the give thanks for the opportunity and were presented with plaques.
After the ceremony, officers showed what their teamwork can do. The K-9 unit put on a display for those watching. The mounted officers also showed how much of an impact their horses can make.
The officers say that the animals are extremely helpful and there have been more than a few cases that were solved because of the furry partners.
Comet, the horse that needed surgery is to remove tumors throughout his body, is now back at work. In December, the horse was taken out of service for over a month to have surgery and recuperate.
