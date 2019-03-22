Volunteers work to restore Airlie Gardens’ ‘Mystery Grave’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Volunteers from the Cape Fear Garden Club worked Friday morning to restore Airlie Gardens’ “Mystery Grave,” which suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Florence.
The Mystery Grave is the burial spot of an 18th century man named John Hill. According to Airlie Gardens, Hill was one of Napoleon’s twelve marshals.
Scott Childs, who has been Airlie Gardens’ ground maintenance supervisor for nine years, oversaw the restoration of the exhibit. Childs said restoring the gardens to its former glory is a priority for him after witnessing the storm’s damage first-hand.
Friday’s event was just part of Airlie Gardens’ effort to restore areas destroyed by the September storm. The repairs have been made possible through a grant from The National Garden Clubs, Inc. Grant funds are being used for trees, camellias and other plant material.
As a non-profit organization, Airlie Gardens relies on volunteers to aid in mending the damage from the hurricane. Though the restoration effort started last fall, Airlie Gardens plans on ramping up repairs in the coming months, with the next re-planting event set for April 1.
