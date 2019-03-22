Turning Commitment into Action: 15th Annual National Missing Persons Conference

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - This weekend is the 15th Annual National Missing Persons Conference for the CUE Center for Missing Persons. Each year, 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States. Those missing in North Carolina account for 7,000 to 11,000 of those people annually.
The conference is held every year in Wilmington to allow families, law enforcement, and search teams to come together and get free training and just be a support system for loved ones of those missing.
The CUE (Community United Efforts) Center was founded in Wilmington in 1994 by Moncia Caison to be a liaison between families, communities, and law enforcement, but also aid a nationwide search for missing persons. The center have over 15,000 volunteers from all over the country.
“The more education they have, the more they can come back to not only help their case, but their communities as well,” says Caison. “If somebody becomes missing later on, they’re going to have more knowledge. They’ll be able to apply to their case.”
The conference is a four-day event filled with speakers, presentations, and classes. Some of the speakers include Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous, New Hanover County Sheriff Edward J. McMahon.
Saturday night, there will be a public candlelight vigil in downtown Wilmington to honor those still missing.
“We have so many missing people, I just ask that you do something,” says Caison. “If you have two hours a month, 20 hours a month, these families need support and a lot of families need on-going support.”
For more information on the conference or how to become a volunteer, please email cuecenter@aol.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.