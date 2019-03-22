Traffic crash shuts down lanes on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A traffic accident near Codington Elementary has shut down southbound lanes on Carolina Beach Road Friday afternoon.
The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Carolina Beach Road between Echo Farms and the elementary.
It’s unclear if there were injuries.
Wilmington police have both southbound lanes blocked and are routing traffic onto George Anderson Drive while crews work to clear the scene.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this report when we learn additional details.
