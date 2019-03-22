Teen charged in killing of NC trooper now accused of stabbing inmate

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A teen charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper will face charges after allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate in Robeson County, according to the sheriff.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that 19-year-old Chauncy Askew is accused of stabbing the inmate Wednesday night at the Robeson County Detention Center. Investigators reportedly found a large plastic comb that had been filed down to a sharp point in the suspect’s cell bedding.
Wilkins said the other inmate, who is from Lumberton, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He added the victim received five stitches for a stab wound.
Askew has been moved to the Central Prison in Raleigh, according to Wilkins.
In October, Askew was the second suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Trooper Kevin Conner during a traffic stop. He is charged with first-degree murder and the state is seeking the death penalty against him.
Raheem Davis was also initially charged with first-degree murder. That charge was later dropped and he now faces one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to WMBF’s sister station WECT.
Wilkins said the Robeson County cell Askew was occupying is having to be cleaned because the inmate put up graffiti relating to the death of police officers.
“’Officer down’ is one of his drawings up there,” Wilkins said.
The sheriff added there was also a drawing of an officer with a chain around his neck, and gang language.
Investigators are continuing to investigate the Robeson County stabbing and charges against Askew are forthcoming, according to Wilkins.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.