Pender County solid waste stickers mailed out in March

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County families meeting the requirements will receive solid waste sticker decals this month.
“Eligible county residents include residents which do not live in the incorporated areas of Pender County,” according to an information sheet.
Unincorporated areas include Hampstead, Currie, and Rocky Point.
Two solid waste stickers, with a maximum of four, are issued per household for eligible county residents who have paid their annual solid waste fees, according to the fact sheet.
Stickers are distributed every two years, and allow residents to access trash and recycling convenience sites. Decals allow either trash and recycle, or recycle only, depending on the tax fee Pender County homeowners choose.
Solid waste fees are $220 per year for full service, and $110 per year for recycling only, according to Kenny Keel, director of Pender County Utilities and Solid Waste.
For those who live in incorporated towns like Burgaw or Surf City, trash service is handled through the town but you can still pay for a county waste sticker.
“If you are in a municipality that requires the roll cart service, like Surf City, then you can purchase the stickers for the convenience centers," said Chad McEwen, assistant county manager. "However, it can not replace the service your municipality provides.”
