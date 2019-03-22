Woman, child hit by Jeep at Carolina Beach crosswalk

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman and her child were taken to the hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Carolina Beach Friday morning.
According to Det. Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department, the collision occurred at the intersection of North Lake Park Boulevard and Cape Fear Boulevard at around 10:15 a.m.
The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.
