Leland Town Council approves resolution to increase fire fees

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Funding Brunswick County’s Fire and Rescue operations is budgeted at $3,382,000, and a resolution approved by the Town of Leland on Thursday could help pay for it.
Leland Town Council approved the resolution Thursday night supporting a 20 percent increase to the town's fire fees. That is projected to cover the operating cost for the fire department in next year's budget.
The recommendation now goes to the Brunswick County Commissioners and the Emergency Services Fire Fee Committee.
According to the consent agenda for Thursday’s meeting, the county established the Emergency Services Fire Fee Committee with the assumption that the goal of the fire fees is to fully fund and support fire departments in Brunswick County.
In May 2018, Brunswick commissioners approved a motion to cut supplemental funding for fire departments.
Also at Thursday’s Leland Town Council meeting, a proposed resolution regarding the Cape Fear Crossing was tabled. Council is expecting to receive an environmental impact statement soon, and members wanted to get that information before taking a stance on which possible route or routes are preferable.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.