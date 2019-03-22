First Alert forecast: chilly nights, sunny days for Spring’s first weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast! The Cape Fear Region’s next rain chances will hold off until early next week - 30% Monday, 50% Tuesday, and 10% Wednesday - so Friday and the weekend should offer nice opportunities to work or play outside. A couple of dry and cool high pressure systems will govern the forecast...
Friday night: mostly clear, northwest winds mainly 5 to 10 mph, potentially frosty lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Saturday: mostly sunny, northwest winds mainly 10 to 15 mph, afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 60s.
Saturday night: mostly clear, northwest winds around 5 mph, potentially frosty lows in the middle and upper 30s.
Sunday: mostly sunny, variable winds mainly 5 to 10 mph, afternoon highs mainly in the upper 60s to around 70.
