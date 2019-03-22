Cape Fear women gearing up for national semifinal battle

HARRISON, AR (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team is in uncharted territory.
On Friday, No. 7 Cape Fear (27-4) plays No. 3 Kansas City (Kan.) Community College (30-4) in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament semifinals at 7 p.m.
CFCC coach Lori Drake and her team say the Blue Devils present a tough challenge, but the Sea Devils say they’re ready.
“They are tough, and they are athletic,” Drake about Kansas City Kansas. “They are quick and like to push the ball. We have our game plan set in place. All we need is to have our team buy into it and I know they will and execute.”
Cape Fear advanced to the semis with a 116-108 victory over North Iowa Area Community College. The 116 points set a tournament record for most points in a game.
“To set a record was unbelievable,” said Drake. “When we hit that mark, we knew and were excited.”
The only common opponent for the Sea Devils and Blue Devils this season was Metropolitan Community College.
CFCC beat Metropolitan 91-55 Tuesday in the first round of the tournament, and KCCC split two regular-season contests.
