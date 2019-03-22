Brunswick Co. parents concerned about potential shift in school lines

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education will move forward with two public meetings to share staff proposals on school lines for a new middle school and proposed changes for an overcrowded elementary school.
“Belville Elementary School is extremely overcrowded because there has been so much continued growth,” said Daniel Seamans, public information officer with Brunswick County School. “Our transportation staff looked at groups of students that could be moved to Town Creek with the least amount of impact.”
Seamans says the proposed new lines would affect 150 students in the Mallory Creek subdivision and an area south that is in the Belville School District. Kayla Fryar lives in Mallory Creek and has three children she takes to the school daily.
“This is going to make a five-minute ride now a 15-minute ride," Fryar said. "We will have to cut through Brunswick Forest and rush along with the buses so I am concerned about traffic and safety as well.”
Brunswick County Schools says Belville Elementary has 838 kids who attend the school where Town Creek is sitting at 674. The proposal suggest after moving children, Belville would go down to 674, and Town Creek to 672, which would mean each school would be at capacity.
“Town Creek Elementary will also have six new classrooms that will open next school year, which will help even more with the influx of students,” said Seamans.
“I think the solution is to build a new school,” added Fryar. “We have so much development in this area and it’s only going to continue to grow.”
Fryar is also concerned with the added bus time for children. Mallory Creek Plantation where she lives is only four miles from Belville and 14 miles from Town Creek.
“These children will have to get up a lot earlier, and then there are working parents that have to drop their kids off and rush to work," Fryar said. "This will impact households and jobs.”
Her neighbor, Jason Black, is also concerned about the proposal to change the lines.
“Going to school functions will be much more difficult, and not to mention we just moved to this neighborhood and kids started a new school," Black said. “That is a process, and now they will have to do it all again.”
Brunswick County Schools said an exception will be made for any rising fifth grader that goes to Belville and their sibilings. Seamans said they would be exempt but would have to find their own transportation to school.
Two public input meetings will take place on Monday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at Town Creek, and Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick County Schools Central Services.
New lines will also be discussed for the new Town Creek Middle School that sits next to Town Creek Elementary.
Seamans said the board plans to vote on the proposal at its April 2 meeting.
