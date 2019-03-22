Boiling Spring Lakes tabs former Oak Island chief to lead police department

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - Former Oak Island police chief Greg Jordan will now head up the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, the city announced on Friday.
“Greg’s 28 years in law enforcement in Brunswick County with the last 19 [years] with the Town of Oak Island Police Department prior to coming to work here in the City will bring tremendous experience and knowledge to our department," stated City Manager Jeffrey E. Repp. “In the short time that he has been with our department, he has gained the respect and trust of the other officers and I look forward to working with him.”
Jordan’s first day on the job as police chief will be March 25, according to Repp. He replaces former chief Brad Shirley who resigned in December to take a job with the Leland Police Department.
Back in October 2018, Jordan and assistant chief, Tony Burke, both abruptly resigned from the Oak Island Police Department after each serving two decades at the town.
Oak Island provided no reason why the town’s top two police officers both quit within a matter of days.
